Cleco Power of a Promise Scholarship awarded to two seniors at Peabody Magnet High School

PINEVILLE, La. – May 15, 2023 – Cleco Power awarded Jeremy Warden and Christiana

Thomas, seniors at Peabody Magnet High School, with the company’s Power of a Promise

Scholarship.

The scholarship, which was established in 2020, includes full tuition, books, a stipend for

incidentals and a paid internship at Cleco Power’s Brame Energy Center in Lena, La.

It’s awarded annually to a high school junior or senior who plans to attend Central Louisiana

Technical Community College (CLTCC) Alexandria Campus pursuing a Career and Technical

Education in the school’s Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program. Recipients also must

demonstrate high academic performance, financial need, personal accomplishments and

community service.

“This scholarship not only helps me better my future but helps my family by not having to worry

about paying for my tuition” said Jeremy, a resident of Alexandria. “I want to work hard and be

so successful that my parents no longer have to work.”

Cleco established the Power of a Promise Scholarship to help fund training, curriculum

development and scholarships at CLTCC as well as create educational and career opportunities

for underrepresented populations.

“My career goal is to become a chef one day and own a catering business,” said Christina, a

resident of Alexandria. “I love to cook because I enjoy making people happy by feeding them.”

“By awarding Power of a Promise Scholarships to these students, Cleco is not only investing in

the future of these individuals but in the promotion of diversity and inclusion in the

manufacturing industry here in Central LA and beyond,” said Shannon Senviel, talent

coordinator at Cleco.

To learn more about the Power of a Promise Scholarship, contact Shannon Senviel, Cleco

recruiter, at (318) 484-7670.