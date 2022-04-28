Cleco Power of a Promise Scholarship awarded to Raymond Nelson, a senior at Pineville High School

PINEVILLE, La. – April 28, 2022 – Today, Cleco Power awarded Raymond Nelson, a senior at Pineville High School, with the company’s Power of a Promise Scholarship. The scholarship, which was established in 2020, includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals and a paid internship at Cleco Power’s Brame Energy Center in Lena, La. It’s awarded annually to a high school junior and senior who plans to attend Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Alexandria Campus pursuing a Career and Technical Education in the school’s Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program. Recipients also must demonstrate high academic performance, financial need, personal accomplishments and community service. “Thanks to Cleco’s generosity, me and my family don’t have to worry about how I’m going to pay for college,” said Nelson, a resident of Pineville. “I’m so blessed and thankful for this award, and I’m committed to getting a college education. My goal is to be the best I can be every single day.” Cleco established the Power of a Promise Scholarship to help fund training, curriculum development and scholarships at CLTCC as well as create educational and career opportunities for underrepresented populations. “The establishment of this scholarship is part of our commitment to build a diverse workforce and support the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Normanique Preston, Cleco’s chief human resources and diversity officer. “When recipients like Raymond Nelson express their commitment to getting a college education, we believe our strategy is working.” The goal is to award at least one scholarship each academic year. To learn more about the Power of a Promise Scholarship, contact Shannon Senviel, Cleco recruiter, at (318) 484-7670. Editor’s note: Please see cutline for photo below. Chris Estes (left), director of Cleco Power’s southern gas fleet, presents the Cleco Power of a Promise Scholarship award to Raymond Nelson, a senior at Pineville High School. The

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 9 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities and an electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.