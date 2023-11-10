Cleco partners with Glass Act Recycling for ‘Done in a Day’

PINEVILLE, La. – Nov. 9, 2023 – Cleco employees volunteered at Glass Act Recycling in Alexandria today as part of the company’s new “Done in a Day” program.

Cleco’s Done in a Day program furthers the company’s partnerships with charitable organizations across its service territory, as well as provides an opportunity for its employees to get involved in the community. Through the program, Cleco works with non-profit organizations who request assistance with a project that can be completed within one day or a few hours.

At Glass Act Recycling, Cleco volunteers helped sort glass by color, remove and then crush tops and corks, crushed glass into a variety of sizes, sifted glass into finer grades of sand and moved sorted glass to supersacks for shipping.

“Being able to give back and make an impact in the communities we serve is one of our core values at Cleco,” said Madeline Ducote, communications representative at Cleco and Done in a Day program coordinator. “Glass Act Recycling provides Cenla the opportunity not only to learn about glass recycling but to be able to make an impact and give back.”

“When you get a phone call that begins with ‘we have a team at Cleco that wants to help,’ you know it’s going to be a great day,” said Annie Collins, founder of Glass Act Recycling. “The project we set aside for Cleco was to clear out and crush glass bottles and jars that have been collected for over a year.”