Thursday, July 11, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Cleco encourages customers to prepare for potential severe weather

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A threat of severe weather has been issued for parts of Louisiana which includes Cleco’s service territory.

“The intensity of the system remains uncertain, ranging from either a tropical depression to a tropical storm, which would be named ‘Barry’,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management.  “We are closely monitoring weather reports.  Our crews and equipment are on alert and ready to respond, and we ask our customers to prepare, as well.”

You can visit cleco.com for additional preparation and safety tips and follow Cleco on Facebook @ClecoPower.

