Cleco encourages customers to prepare for potential severe weather

A threat of severe weather has been issued for parts of Louisiana which includes Cleco’s service territory.

“The intensity of the system remains uncertain, ranging from either a tropical depression to a tropical storm, which would be named ‘Barry’,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “We are closely monitoring weather reports. Our crews and equipment are on alert and ready to respond, and we ask our customers to prepare, as well.”

