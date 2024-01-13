Cleco encourages customers to prepare for cold weather

Unusually low temperatures are forecasted across Louisiana next week.

The lower the temperature is outside, the harder a heating system has to work, and the more energy it requires to keep your home warm. As colder temperatures begin to impact many parts of Cleco’s service territory, the company is providing tips to help customers lower their energy usage.

Below are things customers can do to lower their energy usage and keep their homes comfortable when the temperature drops.

Cold Weather Tips:

Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees Fahrenheit, if possible, or use alternative heat sources, such as a fireplace.

If using a space heater, make sure the plug isn’t frayed or torn, as it could start a fire, and keep heaters away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.

Find and seal leaks. This helps keep the heat indoors.

Inspect and replace air filters. Dirty air filters force heating systems to work harder for proper airflow, using extra energy.

Open drapes, shades and curtains during the day to take advantage of solar heat.

Close drapes, shades and curtains at night to retain heat inside.

For more cold weather tips, visit www.cleco.com.