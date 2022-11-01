Cleco employees support ‘Together Tuesdays’ at Caroline Dorman

PINEVILLE, La. – Nov. 1, 2022 – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car doors, greeted students, gave high fives and more at Caroline Dorman Junior High in Woodworth in support of Rapides Parish School Board’s initiative “Together Tuesdays.” The school board implemented “Together Tuesdays” in 2019 to offer innovative and creative ways for employers and the community to become more involved with their local schools. They take place the first Tuesday of every month. “We are proud to support our local schools and students with this initiative,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “Returning to their alma mater is something many of our employees enjoy and look forward to.”

“Together Tuesdays are a wonderful way to bring our community into our school,” said Jennifer Bordelon, principal of Caroline Dorman Junior High. “These special days allow students to make connections, receive encouragement and be inspired by members of our community.”

Cleco employees are scheduled to visit several other Rapides parish schools in 2023.