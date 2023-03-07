Cleco employees help students at Tioga Elementary start the day off with a smile

PINEVILLE, La. – March 7, 2023 – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car

doors, greeted students, and gave high fives and hugs at Tioga Elementary School in support of

“Together Tuesdays.”

The Rapides Parish School Board implemented “Together Tuesdays” in 2019 to offer

innovative, inclusive and creative ways for employers and the community to become more

involved with their local schools. These celebrations of unity take place on the first Tuesday of

every month.

“This is a great opportunity for Cleco to support our local students and schools,” said Shane

Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “Together Tuesday gives us the opportunity to make the

school day a little brighter for students, motivate them and let them know we care.”

“Community support is a vital part of a successful school. It takes a village, now more than ever,

to grow and develop students,” said Crystal Furniss, principal of Tioga Elementary school.

“Even a few minutes a day can make a tremendous impact on the lives of others, and this is

what Together Tuesdays are all about.”

Cleco employees are scheduled to visit Pineville High School on April 11, 2023