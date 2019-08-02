Cleco customers to see $84.5 million in savings

Friday, August 2, 2019
Beginning today, Cleco customers will see a bill credit of $14 a month for the next 12 months.

This stems from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduces the company’s corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 12 percent. It reduces the amount of Federal Income Tax that Cleco is required to pay and that is being passed along to customers.

A “TCJA” bill credit line will appear on customer bills beginning this month through July of 2020.

Customers will see over $84.5 million in savings.

