Cleco customers encouraged to prepare for hurricane season

PINEVILLE, La. – May 31, 2023 – Tomorrow, June 1, is the official start of the 2023 Atlantic

hurricane season which runs through Nov. 30, and Cleco Power is encouraging customers to

prepare.

“Cleco prepares year-round for potential hurricanes by preparing storm kits to help crews

restore power more efficiently and reviewing and rehearsing our detailed storm plan,” said Clint

Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “We review our storm plans often

and make changes needed for continuous improvement.”

Meteorologists from Colorado State University are predicting a slightly below-normal season

with 13 named storms. They expect six of them to become hurricanes and two to become major

hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher.

“Although we always hope for a quiet season, it is important for customers to be prepared,” said

Maile Murray, director of environmental, health and safety. “Proper and thorough preparation

ahead of a storm can help mitigate damage to your home or business and will help to protect

you and your loved ones before, during and after the storm passes.”

Below are steps customers can take to prepare for hurricane season:

– Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including

flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a

first aid kit.

– Develop an evacuation plan in case you have to evacuate.

– Have a battery-powered radio to receive updates from the media.

– Review your insurance policies.

– Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business for

potential insurance needs.

– Plan ahead for medical or special needs, including your pets.

– Make provisions for a generator, if needed, and test the generator to ensure it works.