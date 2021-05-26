Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Latest:
Campus News Community News 

Cleco announces Power of a Promise Scholarship recipient

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

PINEVILLE, La. – May 24, 2021 – Cleco Power awarded recent Glenmora High School graduate, JuanCarlos Perales, with the company’s first-ever Power of a Promise Scholarship.

Cleco Power President Shane Hilton surprised Perales with the news via phone (see link to video clip on Facebook @ https://fb.watch/5HPp9GJjc7/.

“I was shocked because I have never received a call like that.  It was awesome, and I am excited and grateful,” said Perales.  “I’ll be the first in my immediate family to attend college.  After college, I want to start working and help my family, so we can have a better life.”

The scholarship, to Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC), includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals and a paid internship at the company’s Brame Energy Center in Lena, La.

The Power of a Promise Scholarship program is part of Cleco’s $1.0 million commitment to CLTCC to help fund training, curriculum development and scholarships.  It’s also a part of Cleco’s commitment to build a diverse workforce and create an inclusive work environment.

“To continue building a diverse workforce, we’re creating educational opportunities for under-represented populations,” said Hilton.  “This full-ride diversity scholarship with a paid internship is an extraordinary opportunity.”

Cleco’s diversity and inclusion team designed the scholarship for economically disadvantaged, female and minority students classified as a junior or senior who plan to attend CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus and pursue a diploma in industrial manufacturing technology.

You May Also Like

Gov. Edwards spoke to Association of Louisiana Faculty Senates on LSUA campus

Jacque Murphy

International Urban Sidewalk Artist to Appear at MAYFEST in Leesville

KLAX TV, ABC 31

CHRISTUS Women’s Center – Alexandria Team Expands

Meagan Glover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *