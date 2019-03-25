CLECO Announces Key Leadership Additions

The board of managers and executive leadership team for CLECO has announced three new key leadership appointments to support the company’s goals and objectives, as well as the recent acquisition of NRG South Central Generating LLC.

Shane Hilton has assumed the role of president of CLECO Power LLC. He started his career with the company in 1989 and has held various management positions including director of resource and fuels operations and most recently served as CLECO Vice President of Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

Eric Schouest has accepted the position of president of CLECO Cajun LLC. Schouest, a CLECO employee since 2001, has held management positions to include vice president of marketing and most recently served as CLECO vice president of government affairs.

Robbie LaBorde will serve as CLECO chief operations officer. LaBorde began his CLECO career in 1991 holding numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including CLECO Power LLC vice president of generation operations and environmental services.