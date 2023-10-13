Cleco announces 2024 Power of a Promise Scholarship

PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 12, 2023 –

Yesterday, Cleco announced applications are being accepted for its Power of a Promise Scholarship which includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals and a paid internship at the company’s Brame Energy Center near Boyce, La.



The Power of a Promise Scholarship is part of Cleco’s $1.0 million corporate contribution to Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) to help fund training, curriculum development and scholarships.



The scholarship is designed to support economically disadvantaged, female and minority high school juniors and seniors who have excelled academically and who plan to attend CLTCC in Alexandria and pursue a diploma in industrial manufacturing technology.



“This annual scholarship is an opportunity for under-represented populations in our communities to become a part of the energy industry, and it supports our commitment to create an inclusive work environment and build a diverse workforce,” said Samantha Stanley, talent coordinator at Cleco.



The goal is to award at least one scholarship for the upcoming academic year. Peabody Magnet High School seniors, Jeremy Warden and Christiana Thomas, received Power of a Promise Scholarships in 2023. Pineville High School senior, Raymond Nelson, received the Power of a Promise Scholarship in 2022, and Glenmora High School senior, JuanCarlos Perales, received the Power of a Promise Scholarship in 2021.



CLTCC will accept applications through Jan. 31, 2024, and the scholarship recipient(s) will be announced in February 2024.



Eligibility requirements are listed below. Students can access the application online at cltcc.edu and then hand deliver, mail or email it to CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus. Cleco is unable to accept applications.



In Person or By Mail:

CLTCC Alexandria Campus, Attn: Cleco Power of a Promise Scholarship, 516 Murray Street, Alexandria, La. 71301



By Email:

powerofapromise@cltcc.edu



Eligibility requirements for a Cleco Power of Promise Scholarship:

· Admitted to CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus (admission application must be on file with CLTCC, and you must be admitted prior to receiving funds).

· Interested in pursuing a Career & Technical Education in the Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program.

· Female and minority students (i.e., African American/Black, Hispanic American, Asian American or Native American) whose total household income is at or below the poverty level for the State of Louisiana.

· Eligible to work in United States (an active work visa is acceptable).

· Classified as a high school junior or senior in the State of Louisiana during the scholarship application year.

· On track to earn a high school diploma with a minimum 2.7 GPA and provide transcript and/or proof of diploma.

· Have a combination of attributes: High academic performance, financial need, personal accomplishments, ACT WorkKeys, extracurricular activities, awards and recognition, community service, work history, desire to seek a Career & Technical Education from CLTCC and acceptance into the Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program.

To learn more about the Power of a Promise Scholarship, contact Samantha Stanley, Cleco talent coordinator, at (318) 319-8517.