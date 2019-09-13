Friday, September 13, 2019
Community News 

“Clean Out Your Freezer” event this weekend

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is partnered with the non-profit organization Hunters For The Hungry to continue working towards ending hunger in Louisiana.

This weekend, multiple locations in Alexandria and Pineville will open as drop off locations for the annual “Clean Out Your Freezer” event. It encourages those who have frozen wild game items to donate these items for families in need. Frozen deer meat, fish, etc. can be donated.

You can watch the full story below.

