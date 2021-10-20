CLCF presents Manna House and The Food Bank of Central Louisiana with the Community Impact Award

Alexandria, La., October 19, 2021 – Today, Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) presented checks to the Community Impact Fund Award recipients. The Central Louisiana Community Impact Fund was established in 2009 to provide monetary support for a high impact project or activity which would enhance Central Louisiana and the quality of life of its residents. The grant amount available this year is $50,000. This year, they received a record number of applications. CLCF is proud to announce they have selected two organizations to receive the funds, Manna House and The Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

• Manna House will use the $25,000 grant to fund their Expanded Meals Program to reach those experiencing food insecurity in our community who do not have transportation.

• The Food Bank will use the $25,000 grant to expand its Mobile Food Pantries to create safety nets that extend to all local communities in need. Families experiencing food insecurity do not have to travel far or incur unnecessary expenses to obtain nutrition assistance.

CLCF connects local donors to philanthropic organizations and projects they care about and promotes charitable giving to enrich the quality of life in central Louisiana. Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) is a nonprofit organization that encourages effective giving from people who care about Central Louisiana. CLCF administers charitable funds established through gifts and bequests from individuals, families, businesses, and other nonprofit organizations. Uniting the regions’ citizens, financial advisors, and nonprofit agencies, CLCF seeks to stimulate charitable giving to improve the quality of life in Central Louisiana. The Foundation invests these funds to increase the philanthropic capacity across the region.