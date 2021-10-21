Classic on the Cane Marching Contest to be held Oct. 30

NATCHITOCHES – The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will host the annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Turpin Stadium. Competition begins at 10:30 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform at 6:15 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/classic-on-the-cane-marching-contest-tickets-189667359177. Interim Director of Bands Dan McDonald said 26 high school bands from Louisiana will take part in one of the state’s top showcases for high school marching bands.

Schools competing in class IB are Rosepine, Many, Pickering, Buckeye and DeQuincy.

Class 1A participants are Sterlington, Franklin Parish, Brusly and Assumption.

Those competing in Class II are Central, Ruston, Ouachita, Byrd and Iowa.

Class III participants are West Ouachita, E.D. White, North Vermillion, Acadiana, Haughton, East Ascension, Tioga and Zachary.

Schools competing in Class IV are Airline, Parkway, Southside, Denham Springs and West Monroe.

For more information, go to capa.nsula.edu/blog/2021/04/20/classic-on-the-cane-2021/.