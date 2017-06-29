Claiming to be Victim, Now Charged with Armed Robbery and Kidnapping

Press Release – A man who claimed to be a victim of a May robbery and carjacking has been charged in the incident, accused of planning it because he’d had a disagreement with the victim.

Jordann Rashad Hammond, 24, was arrested on Monday by the Pineville Police Department. After a request Tuesday by The Town Talk, a Wednesday release identified him as a “secondary suspect” in an armed robbery on May 19.

Initially, police said Quenton Dale Whitby had waved a firearm at a driver and passenger and had gotten into their car, forcing the driver to leave the Circle K parking lot on Military Highway.

Hammond was the passenger.

Shortly after that, the driver tried to get the attention of a Louisiana State Police trooper by swerving the car. He hit the trooper’s unit, and Whitby later was arrested at the nearby Taco Bell on Military Highway.

“During further investigation, it was discovered that the passenger of the vehicle who presented himself as a victim had planned the armed robbery with Mr. Whitby against the driver as a means of retaliation stemming from a disagreement,” reads the release

Hammond, of the 100 block of Hilton Court, was charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and aggravated kidnapping. He remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

Whitby also remains in jail on a $135,000 bond. He has filed a motion that seeks to have his bond reduced, but he’s being held without bond because extradition proceedings are pending against him.

Information about what jurisdiction is trying to extradite Whitby wasn’t immediately available.