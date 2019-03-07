Civil War School Day at Forts Randolph and Buhlow

Civil War School Day is Friday, March 8th, 2019 as part of the Blue and Gray: On the Red program cohosted with the Alexandria/Pineville CVB and the City of Pineville, La. The School Day will begin at 9:00 a.m. and have many different living history demonstrations for students to experience. Since this is a school program, there is no fee charged for your classes. The School day is open to public, private, and home school groups. Please make sure to RSVP with your class information if you are interested.