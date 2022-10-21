City Wide Boil Advisory Lifted, Water Tests Clean

Alexandria, La. (October 21, 2022)—The City Wide Boil Advisory is now lifted. Required repairs to our Elevated Water Storage System resulted in the need for a boil water advisory. Those repairs have been completed. The State of Louisiana has tested the water, and the results of the tests are clear, according to Supt. of Water Operations, James Graham.

The Alexandria Water Department has lifted the boil advisory for businesses and residents located in the area described below:

All the properties served by the City of Alexandria Water System (Please see attached detail map).

With the lifting of the boil advisory, the City of Alexandria now recommends that businesses and residences in the affected areas: