City Prepared for Potential Severe Weather Tuesday

Alexandria, La. (March 21, 2022) — The City of Alexandria is preparing for the significant storm predicted to move through Alexandria this evening and throughout much of the day Tuesday. Crews are preparing for severe weather which may include tornadoes, high wind, hail and heavy rainfall.

“The safety of our citizens is our primary concern,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “In addition to clearing drains, we have crews ready to respond in the event we have power outages, street flooding or trees down. Residents may call us at 318-473-1301 to report any power outages.”

In light of the potential for flooding from excessive rain, self-serve sandbag locations have been set up at Frank O. Hunter Park, the Youth Complex by Bringhurst Field, MPAT Park in Martin Park next to the 911 Center and at Cheatham Park. Locations will open at noon and the city will provide sand, sandbags and shovels for residents to fill bags.

ATRANS bus service is expected to run on its regular schedule but could suspend operations or alter schedules if we get high winds or significant street flooding. The Sanitation Department also expects a normal start to regularly-scheduled household trash pickup Tuesday morning but could suspend operations if weather conditions get too bad. Any trash not collected Tuesday will be scheduled for collection Wednesday. All other city services are currently expected to operate as regularly scheduled.

Power outages and other issues may be reported using the AlexConnects app. Downed wires, poles, and other electrical equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Remember to stay away from downed lines as they may still be energized. Also, residents should stay indoors and off the roads if possible during any storm and exercise extreme caution while driving after a storm as crews and equipment may be clearing debris and making repairs along roads throughout the city. Residents may report issues using the AlexConnects app.