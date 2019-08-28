City Plans $5.2 Million Riverfront Improvement Project

The City of Alexandria will undertake a $5.2 million project that will result in significant upgrades to the downtown riverfront area and Amphitheater Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall announced during a press conference Monday, Aug. 26.

The project includes construction of a shell cover to the Alexandria Amphitheater stage, adding riversideparking and an access road, the addition of “Z” ramps and a terrace on the levee as well as creation of ease ofaccess stairway entry points with plaza entrances to the amphitheater area at Johnston Street and at DeSoto Street.

Details are below