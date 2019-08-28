Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Business News Local Headlines 

City Plans $5.2 Million Riverfront Improvement Project

Char Thomas 0 Comments

 The City of Alexandria will undertake a $5.2 million project that will result in significant upgrades to the downtown riverfront area and Amphitheater Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall announced during a press conference Monday, Aug. 26.

The project includes construction of a shell cover to the Alexandria Amphitheater stage, adding riversideparking and an access road, the addition of “Z” ramps and a terrace on the levee as well as creation of ease ofaccess stairway entry points with plaza entrances to the amphitheater area at Johnston Street and at DeSoto Street.

Details are  below

 

