City Park Players presents “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”
Thur-Sat at
Sunday at
- Thursday :
$5
- |
- General :
$15
- |
- Senior (>60) & Military :
$12
- |
- Students :
$7
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – by Tennessee Williams
September 30 – October 10
Directed by: Alana Pate
One of Williams’s more famous works and his personal favorite, the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955. Set in the “plantation home in the Mississippi Delta” of Big Daddy, a wealthy cotton tycoon, the play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy’s family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the “Cat”, Brick’s wife. This is a story of greed and deception within a patriarchal Southern family.
Location and Show Times:
All City Park Players shows are on Hearn Stage at Kress Theatre
Thursday-Saturday shows: 7:30pm
Sunday shows are a matinee only: 2:30pm
Tickets:
Thursday : $5
General : $15
Senior (>60) & Military : $12
Students : $7