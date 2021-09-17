City Park Players presents “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – by Tennessee Williams

September 30 – October 10

Directed by: Alana Pate

One of Williams’s more famous works and his personal favorite, the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955. Set in the “plantation home in the Mississippi Delta” of Big Daddy, a wealthy cotton tycoon, the play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy’s family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the “Cat”, Brick’s wife. This is a story of greed and deception within a patriarchal Southern family.

Location and Show Times:

All City Park Players shows are on Hearn Stage at Kress Theatre

Thursday-Saturday shows: 7:30pm

Sunday shows are a matinee only: 2:30pm

Tickets:

Thursday : $5

General : $15

Senior (>60) & Military : $12

Students : $7