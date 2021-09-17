Friday, September 17, 2021
Latest:
Community News 

City Park Players presents “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
THURSDAY
30
SEPTEMBER
SUNDAY
10
OCTOBER
Hearn Stage at the Kress Theatre

Thur-Sat at

7:30pm

Sunday at

2:30pm
  • Thursday :
    $5
  • |
  • General :
    $15
  • |
  • Senior (>60) & Military :
    $12
  • |
  • Students :
    $7

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – by Tennessee Williams

September 30 – October 10

Directed by: Alana Pate

 

One of Williams’s more famous works and his personal favorite, the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955. Set in the “plantation home in the Mississippi Delta” of Big Daddy, a wealthy cotton tycoon, the play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy’s family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the “Cat”, Brick’s wife. This is a story of greed and deception within a patriarchal Southern family.

 

Location and Show Times:
All City Park Players shows are on Hearn Stage at Kress Theatre
Thursday-Saturday shows: 7:30pm
Sunday shows are a matinee only: 2:30pm

 

Tickets:
Thursday : $5
General : $15
Senior (>60) & Military : $12
Students : $7

You May Also Like

Official Announcement Made Regarding CLTCC Chancellor

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Voter registration deadline fast approaching for Presidential Preference Primary.

Jacque Murphy

Flag Day at the flag pole

Jacque Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *