If you are looking for something to do this weekend you can check out a local theater production downtown at the Hearn Stage of the Kress Theater.

City Park Players presents August: Osage County, a play that might make the average dysfunctional family look good. It’s an award-winning dark comedy about an Oklahoma family brought together after their patriarch, a world-class poet and alcoholic, disappears. Holed up in the large family estate tensions heat up and boil over in the ruthless August heat. The story contains adult language and content as it deals with heavy themes but with plenty of humor. The show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:30p.m. For tickets visit https://cpptheatre.com/events/august-osage-county/