Friday, June 26, 2020
City of Pineville announces a Whataburger restaurant is coming soon

Char Thomas 0 Comments
CITY OF PINEVILLE -Statement: 

“We absolutely love hearing that we have so many excited fans in Pineville. We’re still in the preliminary stages of planning and don’t have any specific groundbreaking or opening dates to share yet, but Whataburger is thrilled about the opportunity to bring a new restaurant to Pineville in early 2021. We look forward to serving up our famous burgers, chicken, breakfast and All-Time Favorites menu items, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so stay tuned for updates.” – Whataburger Franchisee Chris Johnson

Interview:Rich Dupree

