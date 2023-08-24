City of Pineville and Cenla CAC partner up again to offer Utility Bill assistance

Low income homeowners will be able to apply for assistance with their utility bills. Tuesday, August 29th at the Kees Park Community Center.

You will need:

Picture ID, SS Card, Last 4 Consecutive Pay Stubs, Proof of Unearned Income, Most Recent Energy Bill, Disconnect or Pending Disconnect Notice, Proof of Present Address, Utility Allowance (For Housing Authority Residents), Additional Information May Be Required.

