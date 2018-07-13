City of Natchitoches Announces Traffic Signal Changes

NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that in an effort to improve traffic flow along Church Street the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has programmed new timing plans into the traffic signals at the intersections of Church and Front Street, as well as Church Street, Williams Avenue (LA 1224) and St. Claire Avenue.

Part of the new plan included adding another timing phase and signal heads to the unsignalized approach of St. Claire Avenue. These signal heads are now installed on the side of the intersection that was not previously controlled by a traffic signal.

DOTD encourages motorists to drive cautiously through the intersection and be aware of all traffic control devices now present as traffic patterns have changed with the installation of the new signals.