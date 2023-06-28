City of Natchitoches announces Celebration on the Cane

NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches invites you to celebrate Independence Day at the annual Celebration on the Cane event Saturday, July 1, 2023, on the Downtown Riverbank. The celebration will feature live music with the

Kelli Roberts Band from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm on the Riverbank Stage followed by a spectacular firework show over Cane River Lake at 9:00 pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Two food vendors will provide food for purchase after 5:00 p.m. on the Downtown riverbank.

The downtown riverbank will be closed to motorists beginning at 6:00 am on July 1st. Those attending the event should make plans to park on Front Street or elsewhere within the Natchitoches Historic District.

In preparation for the fireworks show, the Church Street Bridge will close to all traffic, including pedestrians and motorists, at 8:30 pm. In addition, Williams Avenue from Whitfield to Henry Avenue will also close at 8:30 p.m. The roadway and bridge will reopen after the fireworks show is completed and the fire marshal has given the all-clear.

For more information, please call the Natchitoches Main Street Office at (318) 357-3822.