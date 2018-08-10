City of Leesville to Consider Millage Increase Without Voter Approval

Press Release – City of Leesville request the following information be released as a public service notice to the general public:

A public hearing of the City of Leesville the Parish of Vernon will be held at the regular meeting place, City Hall, located at, 101 West Lee Street, Leesville, Louisiana, on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rate after reassessment and rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum.

For questions, comments, or to express concerns, please attend the Public Hearing on August 13, 2018 at the Leesville City Hall located at 101 W. Lee Street.

This notice is also posted on the City of Leesville Facebook page.