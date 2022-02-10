City of Baton Rouge Auctioning Off Used Ambulance, proceeds to benefit the local communities

City of Baton Rouge Auctioning Off Used Ambulance, Pothole Patcher, Striping Truck, and More, Proceeds to Help Local Community

The City of Baton Rouge is currently auctioning off a 2014 Chevrolet Express Ambulance, 2004 International Pothole Patcher, 2008 Isuzu Striping Truck, 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 Dump Truck, used cars, tractors, and more. These online auctions are open to the public at municibid.com and start ending on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Louisiana residents are able to bid in these government auctions online, 24/7, on Municibid.

All of the proceeds from these auctions are going right back into improving the City of Baton Rouge’s local community. 100% of the proceeds from these auctions go back to the City of Baton Rouge. These funds are used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!

The 2014 Chevrolet Express Ambulance has 190,732 miles on it and features a 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Travel enthusiasts and DIY fanatics would have a blast converting this ambulance into the road trip vessel of their dreams! The winning bidder can customize the ambulance to their heart’s desire by adding a kitchen area, sleeping area, TV, a meditation space, and more.

Also up for auction are a 2008 Ford Fusion, 2013 Ford Explorer, 2009 Chevy 3500 Truck, 2012 Ford F550 Diesel Truck, 2012 Kubota M108SHC Interstator Tractor, 2014 Kubota 2WD Cab Tractor, and much more