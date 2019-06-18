Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

City of Alexandria warns of individuals impersonating city employees

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The City Of Alexandria released a statement yesterday regarding individuals who have been impersonating city workers.

The City received a report indicating that individuals approached a homeowner and identified themselves as Alexandria Water Department employees and asked to enter the home to collect water samples.

The City Of Alexandria wants to remind the public that City Employees will always be wearing proper City issued uniforms with City issued ID badges with a photo.

They will also arrive at a residence or establishment in a City-Marked Vehicle.

Anyone who approaches a residence or establishment without the proper City Of Alexandria credentials should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

 

You May Also Like

State Treasurer Reminds People About Unclaimed Property

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Treasurer Reminds People About Unclaimed Property

DOTD to Shut Down I-49 and Other Elevated Structures

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on DOTD to Shut Down I-49 and Other Elevated Structures

LSUA Hosts 4th of July Celebration

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Hosts 4th of July Celebration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV