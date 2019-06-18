City of Alexandria warns of individuals impersonating city employees

The City Of Alexandria released a statement yesterday regarding individuals who have been impersonating city workers.

The City received a report indicating that individuals approached a homeowner and identified themselves as Alexandria Water Department employees and asked to enter the home to collect water samples.

The City Of Alexandria wants to remind the public that City Employees will always be wearing proper City issued uniforms with City issued ID badges with a photo.

They will also arrive at a residence or establishment in a City-Marked Vehicle.

Anyone who approaches a residence or establishment without the proper City Of Alexandria credentials should be reported to law enforcement immediately.