City of Alexandria Launches New Website for Disaster Response

CenlaReady.com designed as one-stop resource for local disaster response materials

Alexandria, La. (March 26, 2020) — The City of Alexandria, in partnership with the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance (CLEDA), and the England Authority is launching a new emergency response website at www.cenlaready.com.

“When an emergency or disaster situation occurs, whether it is a health issue like we are experiencing with the COVID-19 coronavirus, or a natural disaster like a hurricane, tornado or flooding, or something like a chemical spill, area residents and businesses need immediate access to critical information and resources,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “That is the goal of this site, to provide a single resource point online where Central Louisiana residents and business owners can go to get the latest news on the event and find the resources they need to be able to protect themselves and their families and then to rebuild and recover.”

Currently, a variety of groups and agencies provide various amounts of emergency information. The goal of CenlaReady.com is to bring all of that information together to make it easier and faster for residents and area businesses to access the information they need at a single website. In addition to the online component, CenlaReady.com also has a hotline people can call for help if they don’t have online access or if they prefer telephone access. The hotline number is 318-441-6727. The hotline will be staffed with a live representative from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. After-hours callers may send an email via the contact us link.

The website contains contact information and links to area emergency response organizations, updates on any active emergencies, and links to resources to assist residents and local businesses with recovery efforts. The site also has emergency preparedness information.

“The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce appreciates Mayor Jeff Hall and the City of Alexandria for establishing CenlaReady. We are committed to serving as a partner in this effort to share vital information with individuals and businesses as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds,” said Chamber President Deborah Randolph.

“England Airpark is proud to join with our economic development partners in serving the businesses that are vital to our community. We have businesses located at England Airpark that will no doubt benefit from the steps being taken and information shared,” said Sandra McQuain, executive director of the England Authority.

“CLEDA is happy to be one of the City of Alexandria’s partners in the launch of the CenlaReady hotline and website,” said Jim Clinton, CLEDA executive director. “CLEDA provides support to the region’s manufacturers and small businesses. Our Business Acceleration System’s entrepreneurship resources are ready to help small businesses survive the crisis and be prepared to prosper when economic conditions return to normal.”

Sherry Ellington, executive director of the Alexandria/Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau, added, “The Convention and Visitors Bureau is dedicated to promoting the viability of our local businesses that are an integral part of our community as well as our tourism economy. We are thankful to be included with these partners working to continuously support Central Louisiana businesses.”