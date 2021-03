The Easter Bunny is coming! Kids ages 4-12 can join the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 27, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Fulton Mini Park in a drive-thru for 8,000 eggs filled with candy and toys! There will also be 6 golden eggs filled with a special surprise! This is a free event! Kids must be present in car. For more information call City of Alexandria Division of Community Services at (318)441-6721.