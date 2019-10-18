City of Alexandria has set Halloween trick-or-treating times

on Thursday, Oct. 31.

“We want everyone to have fun,” Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall said, “but we also want everyone to be safe. So, I urge drivers to be extra cautious and watch for children crossing the road. I also ask parents to please accompany their children on trick-or-treat rounds. We have released a list of area events that begin this Friday through Halloween which are safe alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating.”

The Alexandria Police Department also will hold a Trunk or Treat safe alternative from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Public Safety Complex on Bolton Avenue.

“We will, of course, have extra officers patrolling the streets on Halloween,” APD Chief Jerrod King said. “Still we remind everyone to stay aware of your surroundings at all times. There is no treat worth any child getting lost or possibly getting hurt during what should be a fun evening.”

If anyone sees anything suspicious please do not hesitate to call APD, King added. The telephone number is (318) 449-5099.