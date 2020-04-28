Tuesday, April 28, 2020
City of Alexandria Distributing Free Face Masks

Alexandria, La. (April 27, 2020) — The City of Alexandria will distribute free cloth face masks while supplies last between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday at various school sites throughout town. Masks are for City of Alexandria residents and there is a limit of one 5-pack of masks per car.

 

The masks, which are washable and reusable, will be distributed at Huddle Elementary, Martin Park Elementary, W.O. Hall Elementary, Bolton High School and Nachman Elementary. Masks will be provided via drive-thru service and residents should not exit their vehicle.

 

