City of Alexandria barricades city parks

City of Alexandria Parks and Recreation Department employees placed barricades at city parks Wednesday morning as part of an enhanced effort to discourage public gatherings and slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. All City of Alexandria parks, as well as community centers and city-owned buildings with meeting spaces have been closed since the initial order in early March from Gov. John Bel Edwards to limit public gatherings. As the number of cases continues to rise, it is increasingly important that people stay at home and limit contact with others as much as possible. City parks and meeting centers remain closed until further notice. Gov. Edwards’ order limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and closing non-essential businesses is expected to remain in place through April 30.