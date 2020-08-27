Thursday, August 27, 2020
City of Alexandria app to report outages

Utility System Director Michael Marcotte  reminds residents that if power outages occur as a result of the storm, customers may report outages, downed trees and other storm damage online at any time through the AlexConnects app. During the day Thursday, residents may report power outages, downed trees and other storm issues by calling 318-441-6231. After hours, residents should call (318) 473-1301. Downed wires, poles, and other equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Residents are also reminded to avoid downed lines as they may still be energized. Residents are also encouraged to exercise caution while driving as crews and equipment are clearing debris and making repairs along many roads throughout the city.

