City Hosts Prayer Event for National Day of Prayer

The City of Alexandria hosted a prayer event for National Day of Prayer.

With the crime rate rising, Mayor Jeff Hall felt the need to pray for peace in the city.

Local faith leaders gathered to spread encouragement and hope.

With their eyes closed, they bowed their heads to pray about the safety of the youth.

Various preachers and priests prayed for the City Council and all its elected officials.

With each prayer, they hope it will strengthen the community.

They believe prayer will bring healing to the city.

The City Council will host a meeting on May 12th at 4 pm.