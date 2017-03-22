Local Headlines Top Stories 

City Employee Charged with Unauthorized Use of Credit Card

Susan Thompson

The Alexandria Police Department received a complaint earlier in March of a City of Alexandria employee who had allegedly made unauthorized charges on a city-issued credit card. APD Detectives investigated the complaint and reviewed the charges for that account.

After a thorough investigation, Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Daniel Williams, 33, of Alexandria.

On March 20, Williams came to APD Headquarters, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He is charged with Unauthorized Use of an Access Card Over $1,500. No additional information is available for release at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

