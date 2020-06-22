City Continuing Phase 2 Operations; No New Openings at This Time

Alexandria, La. (June 22, 2020) — With Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement that he is extending the Phase 2 order, the City of Alexandria will continue to operate under its current Phase 2 plans. Businesses in Alexandria are encouraged to continue to follow the appropriate state guidelines, which typically call for no more than 50 percent occupancy of business areas.

“We had hoped to be able to move forward with Phase 3 and continue with a phased-in reopening of City facilities,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “Unfortunately, the number of infections from the COVID-19 virus are increasing, especially in our area, and so I agree with the Governor’s decision not to further relax restrictions at this time. I encourage all citizens to remember to wear a face covering, avoid groups and use social distancing practices like they did early on. We must remain vigilant because clearly the virus is still active in our community. We must work together to protect each other.”

With the extension of Phase 2 guidelines, all City community centers and meeting facilities including Convention Hall will remain closed until further notice. While walking and bike trails at city parks are open, playground equipment, basketball courts and splash pads remain closed at this time. The Youth and Teen Center will also remain closed as well as the Animal Shelter until further notice. The Rec 2U mobile recreational events planned for July have been canceled.

Limited entry with heath screening checks will continue for the lobby of the Public Safety Complex as well as City Hall and the Customer Service Building at 625 Murray Street. Customers are asked to continue to use the drive-thru lanes, the dropbox, or pay by mail or online to make utility payments to limit traffic in the lobby.

The Alexandria Zoo, which reopened June 17, will continue to operate with adjusted hours and a single pathway through the zoo. The city’s two golf courses, Links on the Bayou and Bringhurst Par-3 course, reopened as part of Phase 1 and remain open with safety guidelines in place. In addition, the city tennis courts and dog park which reopened at the start of Phase 2 remain reopen with social distancing recommendations in place.