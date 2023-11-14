Churches of different denominations coming together to train for “Mission Trip to Cenla” in January

There are more than 200 Christian denominations in the U.S. and while they all have many different values and beliefs, many of them have a great deal in common too. Now, instead of spreading the gospel to people in other states or countries, one group says it will focus right here at home on Central Louisiana. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more on the movement that is bringing people together across denominational and racial lines.

Darrell Carter spent years as a body builder and says, he had no time for God.

“My body was my idol God. I spent more time in the gym than I did in the Bible more time doing everything that I needed to do to get my body in the shape that it was in. Once God allowed me to accomplish what I wanted to accomplish he called me out of it, and he already prepared my heart to surrender to him at that time he called me out of it.”

Carter feels strongly about sharing his faith with others, and a ministry called Time to Revive with volunteers from all over the country has been training regular people how to do just that, working with many churches of many denominations.

Jason Evans from Fort Worth has been heading up the effort in Central Louisiana.

“It’s amazing to see the church come together, Baptist, Methodist, Assembly of God, you name it, working together as one body. Jesus actually prays for unity of the church in John 17 and so just seeing that is really kind of a miracle.”

Evans says people of all faiths are often looking for answers, faith can provide.

Time to Revive has been working with churches for nearly a year and Family of Grace Pastor Brad Webb says it’s been remarkable to see lives change as a result.

“It’s not like we are trying to check boxes it’s not like you have to do all these steps it’s just we gather together, we pray we worship we train and we go. And we go with no other agenda than to love our community, to love Central Louisiana.”

The group is gearing up toward what it calls a “Mission Trip to Cenla” where they will spend a week to reach out to the to people here at home.

Carter is excited about the upcoming endeavor.

“Christ is working through me to lead others to Him and it’s just an awesome feeling when that happens.”

So instead of a mission trip to a foreign country, these missionaries will concentrate on Central Louisiana and its folks of different backgrounds with one goal, to love others.

The Mission Trip to Cenla will be January 17 -21, 2024. For more information visit https://www.timetorevive.com/locations/Louisiana