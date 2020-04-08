Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Churches and other faith-based organizations are among the businesses that qualify for aid

In a development that could challenge the Constitution’s prohibition of any law “respecting the establishment of religion,” the federal government will soon provide money directly to U.S. churches to help them pay pastor salaries and utility bills.

A key part of the $2 trillion economic relief legislation enacted last month includes about $350 billion for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to extend loans to small businesses facing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus shutdown orders. Churches and other faith-based organizations are among the businesses that qualify for aid under the program, even if they have an exclusively religious orientation.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/06/828462517/another-break-from-the-past-government-will-help-churches-pay-pastor-salaries?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=npr&utm_term=nprnews&utm_source=facebook.com&fbclid=IwAR07VnfVN4xtxyl1EsLeHAVmYBIbtjScGF5jwiElsWvjCcpTz58C5FoKgKQ&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=npr&utm_term=nprnews&utm_source=facebook.com&fbclid=IwAR2pTXwIGKKVlhHKs_FDpiTgpXQ85c0zhs58K9-8jgMdC3KAy_QKDGlze64

