Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Chuck Wagner announces candidacy for Rapides Parish Sheriff

Jojuana Phillips

Former Rapides Parish Sheriff, Chuck Wagner, announced earlier today that he’ll enter the race for sheriff.

Wagner served as sheriff of Rapides Parish from 2008 to 2012. Before his time as sheriff he worked for the Louisiana State Police.

He’s the seventh candidate to join the race. That election will take place on October 12th of this year.

 

Candidates for Rapides Parish Sheriff

-Tommy Carnline

-Mark Wood

-Ronnie Sellers

-Clay Brister

-Dennis Dezendorf

-Kris Cloessner

-Chuck Wagner

