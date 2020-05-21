CHRISTUS Women’s Center – Alexandria Team Expands

Alexandria, Louisiana, May 20, 2020 – To the team at CHRISTUS Women’s Center – Alexandria, the patient’s well-being is the top priority. That’s why the group has added high respected, local women’s health care provider, Melanie Tharp, APRN, NP, to help the women of Central Louisiana get the care they need. Tharp is Alexandria’s 3-time Nurse Practitioner of the Year and an important addition to the growing team serving the community at 3311 Prescott Road, Ste. 410, in Alexandria.

“Melanie understands and is passionate about Alexandria and the Central Louisiana community, and she will be a wonderful addition to our team and resource for our patients,” said Jackie Bailly, Regional Practice Administrator, CHRISTUS Physician Group. “CHRISTUS Physician Group is changing and growing our services, adding providers to meet the needs of this community. Melanie is a wonderful provider and a key part of our goals to build resources to serve this community and its needs today and in the future!”

Tharp, a nurse practitioner specializing in women’s health, provides adolescent health care, well woman care, breast health, pregnancy, infertility, hormone imbalance and menopause to her patients in the clinic setting or through telemedicine. Tharp earned her Nurse Practitioner degree in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and her Nursing degree from Northwestern State University of Louisiana. She is certified by the National Certification Corporation for the Obstetric, Gynecologic and Neonatal specialties, the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology, and National Institute of First Assist.

“I am a firm believer in truly listening to my patients, and this allows me to build strong relationships and provide personalized evaluation and treatment plans tailored to meet their specific needs,” says Tharp. “By understanding my patients’ needs, I believe I am able to offer them better care, in a welcoming environment, which leads to happier, healthier patients.”

Same day appointments and telemedicine visits with Tharp are available Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., just call 318.442.2400 to schedule an appointment.