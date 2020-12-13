CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Prepares For COVID Vaccine Distribution to Health Care Workers

Alexandria, Louisiana, Dec. 13, 2020 – CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System stands

ready to receive, manage and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine internally to health care workers

in the coming days and weeks. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is the hub for storage

and distribution for CHRISTUS facilities throughout Louisiana.

“Our COVID-19 Taskforce is evaluating and planning for the storage and distribution of a

vaccine across our ministries while following the guidance of clinical experts and the

frameworks distributed by the Catholic Health Association, Centers for Disease Control, and

State Health agencies,” said David Benner PharmD, MS, MHA, FACHE, Vice President,

Clinical Ancillary Services for the Division of Clinical Excellence at CHRISTUS Health.

CHRISTUS Health has a well-established process in place for reviewing the safety and efficacy

of new drugs that is being utilized to evaluate any COVID-19 vaccines that receive emergency

use authorization (EUA) by the FDA.

“The use of vaccines has been a key part of combatting and even eradicating certain diseases for

generations, and we are confident the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective,” said Jose

Zapatero, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs, CHRISTUS St. Frances

Cabrini Hospital.

The vaccine is offered to health workers; focusing on those at greater risk of exposure first.

Receiving the vaccine is not mandatory. Similar to many vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine will

be given in two doses: an initial injection and then a booster shot, normally 21-28 days later

(depending on the vaccine administered). Research from the pharmaceutical company and

CHRISTUS Health’s COVID-19 Task Force indicates minor side effects similar to the flu shot,

such as low-grade fever and redness or slight pain at the injection site are possible.

“Though there is still a way to go, this process hopefully represents the beginning of the end of

COVID-19,” said Dr. Zapatero.