Christus Health President CEO on Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy

The City of Alexandria hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. ceremony today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more from the keynote speaker.

President and CEO of Christus Health Monte Wilson said, “We spoke about just reflecting on the things that he put in place many years ago and how those affect us today and how we should look forward to the future and how we can make things even better.”

Wilson spoke about Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy.

“His legacy was really about love, being able to communicate with people, accept people for who they are and doing everything in the spirit of love. And if you do that it makes our society more productive and it brings people together versus separating them.”

Wilson said we can learn many things from King’s life.

“I think one of the key things that we can learn from is just the consistency of doing what is right and to make it right when you see something that is being done that is wrong and unjust then we should step in to make it right. And I think that at the end of the day if we do it in love it brings people together not separates us from each other.”

Inequality in health care is an issue that Dr. King and Wilson both care deeply about.

“One of the things Dr. King was after was the disparities of health care, and what we do at our system is really to focus on that, to find ways that we can minimize and change what’s happening out in communities where those who don’t have access to care that they can get access to care.”