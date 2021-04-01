CHRISTUS Health and Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital Announce Joint Venture

Alexandria, La.) April 1, 2021 — CHRISTUS Health and Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (CLSH) are excited to announce that they have finalized a joint venture.

Since its founding, CLSH has provided high quality specialized surgical care to Central Louisiana. With over 75 specialized physicians and 270 staff, CLSH offers care in multiple medical specialties. The hospital offered the first robotic-assisted knee surgery in Central Louisiana and provides advanced imaging services including an open MRI, which is more convenient and comfortable for patients.

“Over its 11-year history, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital has developed a reputation for delivering high quality care in a friendly, patient-focused setting,” said Chris Karam, Senior Vice President of Group Operations for CHRISTUS Health in Louisiana and Southeast Texas. “We’re proud to welcome CLSH into the CHRISTUS family to serve our neighbors and friends in Louisiana.”

CHRISTUS’ growth and partnerships across the area have been deliberate as work continues to expand, innovate and improve health care in the region. The joint venture by CHRISTUS as the majority owner and CLSH will be called the CHRISTUS Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital. The combination of a five-star surgical hospital with CHRISTUS a larger health system provider will bolster both CLSH and CHRISTUS Health’s strong network of care right here in Central Louisiana.

“We are so excited to finalize this joint venture and bring our expertise into the CHRISTUS system” stated Dr. Renick Webb, President of the Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital’s Board of Directors. “Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital has built a high-quality surgical hospital focused on the needs of our patients, and we look forward to bringing those superior clinical outcomes and high patient satisfaction into the system of CHRISTUS. The name may change but the caring staff, quality, and convenience will not change.”

Roy O. Martin III, Chairman and CEO of Martin Sustainable Resources a partner in CLSH states “I have been a patient multiple times, and I have experienced the ‘FIVE-STAR’ quality of this surgical hospital with the best doctors, nurses, and health care workers that treat you the way they would want to be treated. As a board member and investor, I see the importance that this surgical hospital is to our region as we fight this pandemic and provide the best care available in Louisiana. The combination of CLSH with CHRISTUS brings the healing ministry of CHRISTUS together with a like-minded group of doctors to create a powerful and innovative health care facility for our region.”