CHRISTUS Family Medicine – Pineville Expands Family Medicine Practice with Experienced Provider

Alexandria, Louisiana, Oct. 24, 2019 – From pediatrics to geriatrics there’s a talented and experienced Family Nurse Practitioner that’s recently joined the team at CHRISTUS Family Medicine – Pineville. Katie Kimpel, FNP, is an important addition to the growing team serving the community at 2812 Hwy 28 East, in Pineville.

Kimpel will provide personalized, compassionate health care to the whole family – from adult and pediatric wellness exams, to same-day sick visits and the management of acute and chronic diseases.

“Quality coupled with compassion. That’s what we want every patient to experience when they come through our doors. Kimpel will help us continue to provide exceptional care that our community has come to expect from us,” said Chris Voinche, Director, Physician Services, CHRISTUS Physicians Group. “We are thrilled for her to join our team and grow as a part of this community for years to come.”

Kimpel earned both her bachelor and master’s Degrees in Nursing from Northwestern State University. She has served in both the hospital and clinic settings. She began her career in the hospital setting; caring for critically ill and injured patients in the ICU, where she got to work closely with families and found her passion within health care: working to improve the health and quality of life for the whole family.

“Building relationships with my patients is very important to me,” said Kimpel. “Listening and establishing a good rapport helps me provide better care. I work constantly to stay current with treatments and advances in health care so that I can offer the very best to my patients, their families and the community I serve.”