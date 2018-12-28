Christmas Day Homicides

On December 25, around 3:30 pm, APD responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and St. James Street in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived and found that a woman had been shot inside her car at this location. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A few minutes later, we received a call of a second shooting at a residence in the 2300 block of Madeline Street. Officers arrived there and found that a man and a woman were both dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to both scenes. Based on the short amount of time between the shootings, it was suspected that the two incidents were linked, however this is not confirmed. Detectives were later able to find strong indicators that the two incidents are related, however as of 7:30pm this is still not confirmed. The investigation revealed that the incident on Madeline Street was domestic violence related.

The shooter on Madeline Street has been identified as Wendell Reed, 58, of Alexandria, and apparently killed himself after shooting the woman in the Madeline Street home.

“It saddens me greatly that Christmas Day, a time when family should be celebrating together, is when a terrible crime like this occurs,” said Chief Jerrod King. “After seeing the scenes myself, I’m heartbroken for the families of the victims, and I can only hope for a day when domestic violence is a thing of the past.

“I want to thank District Attorney Phillip Terrell for responding to the crime scenes with me and sharing his insight. I also want to thank Chief Weatherford and Chief Basco of the Pineville Police Department, and Sheriff Hilton and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for responding and lending their officers to assist Alexandria while our officers were at these crime scenes.”

The identities of the two victims are not being released at this time. Further information will follow as it becomes available.