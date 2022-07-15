Chris Rich 2022 High School Sports Physical Day
Chris Rich High School Physical Day
~Saturday, August 13 at Mid State Ortho Alexandria
~There is no need to sign up or make an appointment
~Arrival times: Females 8:00am ~ Males 9:30am
~ Students MUST have the LHSAA Medical Evaluation form (pictured here) signed by a parent in order to check-in and receive a physical. All area schools/coaches will also receive the required LHSAA Medical Evaluation form linked below.
~Shorts are mandatory
~Cell phones, headphones, food and drink are prohibited
~Inappropriate language, dress or behavior will not be tolerated
~Physicals are free to students and schools
Comment or email tblackwell@midstateortho.com with questions