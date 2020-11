Chilly temperatures are in the forecast again tonight as lows will range from the upper-30s to lower-40s. Skies will remain clear, and the humidity will be very low. The first half of the week will feature chilly mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures will return to the mid-70s by the end of the week. Sunny skies will be the trend for the entire week.

The next chance of wet weather will be late Sunday as another cold front approaches the region.