Children’s Miracle Network Fundraises With Annual Gumbo Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La – Serving gumbo isn’t Ashley Neal’s typical job, but handing out the warm dish comes with an even warmer feeling when it’s done for a good cause.

“My niece, she was in the NICU. So, just it’s just so important to one because it’s just the little things that we can do to help make an impact and be able to give back in any way we can.”

Her niece is now over 20, thanks to help from life-saving medical care from Cabrini Hospital and it’s Children’s Miracle Network connection.

Funding from CMN events like this gumbo drive through, make a big difference, so Neal gladly volunteers often.

“It’s important to me to be able to give back in some type of way.”

And in this case… giving back comes with a quintessential Cajun flair.

“I was on my way home when I saw the sign here, and I said, wait, I have to have some gumbo. So I made the block and came back.”

Mary Robertson, clinical director of Cabrini, gets to spend some of those proceeds and says none of it goes to waste.

“I get to purchase the equipment. It’s exciting that I can see, I can see where the money is going.”

At the end of the day, it’s a collaborative effort of Central Louisiana’s people for the benefit of their neighbors.

As for the gumbo, Josh Godwin says that’s just a bonus.

“It tastes… “mwah chefs kiss.”

It is too late to get some gumbo this year, but if you desire to donate to benefit local CENLA youths, visit this link.

-30-